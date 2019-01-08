Calif. court puts brakes on dealership exec turned lawyer representing ex employee

A California state appeals court has reversed a state judge and ruled that a Los Angeles law firm cannot represent a former executive at a luxury car dealership in his breach of contract case, because the firm’s founder was previously the dealership’s president.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second District in Los Angeles on Monday said Richie Litigation failed to put up the required “ethical walls” barring its principal, Darren Richie, from being involved in the litigation against O’Gara Coach Company.

