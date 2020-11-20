Tire recycling company should've bargained with union over subcontracting -D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision that said a tire recycling business was required to bargain with its employees’ union before farming out work to a subcontractor, even though it did not lead to any workers being laid off or replaced.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the work that Bob’s Tire Co Inc assigned to the contractor could have been performed by its own employees and likely deprived them of overtime hours and a chance to expand the size of their bargaining unit.

