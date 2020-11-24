DOL not informing agencies of contractors' wage-law violations- report

The U.S. Department of Labor’s lapses in communicating with other federal agencies has likely allowed companies that fail to properly pay their workers to continue winning federal contracts, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.

The GAO in the report released on Monday said that between 2014 and 2019, DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) completed more than 5,200 investigations of contractors’ pay practices and found violations 68% of the time, leading to $224 million in backpay awards for their employees.

