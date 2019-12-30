IN BRIEF: DOL bias watchdog proposes rule to clarify procedure for penalizing gov't contractors

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday proposed a rule that it said would provide greater clarity to government contractors on its process for investigating and penalizing companies for workplace discrimination.

DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP)said the proposal would codify procedures it has already used for three decades, while making it easier for government contractors to settle cases in which they are found to have engaged in discrimination.

