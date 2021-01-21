Ban on forced labor applies to immigrant detention centers: 5th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday said a federal law prohibiting forced labor applies to immigrant detention centers, rejecting private prison operator CoreCivic Inc’s claim that federal regulations allow it to pay detainees as little as $1 per day to cook, clean and perform other tasks.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA), which prohibits providing and obtaining labor through threats, force or restraint, was designed to apply broadly and not only in the context of international human trafficking as Tennessee-based CoreCivic had claimed.

