Private prison guards say unsafe conditions amid pandemic forced them to quit

Two guards at a private immigration detention center in San Diego have sued private prison operator CoreCivic Inc, claiming they were forced to quit because they feared for their safety as the company failed to take even basic steps to protect staff and inmates from the coronavirus.

In separate complaints filed in federal court in San Diego on Thursday, Margarita Smith and Gregory Arnold claim they were prohibited from wearing masks at the Otay Mesa Detention Center and CoreCivic failed to implement social distancing and basic sanitation practices. Both plaintiffs are represented by Gruenberg Law.

