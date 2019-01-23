Cornell workers latest to win class cert on university ERISA claims

A federal judge in Manhattan has certified a class of at least 28,000 Cornell University employees who are suing the upstate New York school for allegedly mismanaging employee retirement plans.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel on Tuesday rejected Cornell’s claim that the named plaintiffs could not represent the proposed class because they had invested in only a fraction of the 600 funds offered through two retirement plans.

