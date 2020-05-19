Black worker fired after manager's Google search can't prove race bias - 4th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court panel on Tuesday said a black customer service representative at a cloud computing company who was fired on his first day of work after a white manager Googled his name cannot show that the decision was racially motivated.

In the 2-1 ruling, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff Robel Bing’s own allegations against Brivo Systems LLC show that he was fired over a newspaper article detailing his connection to a shooting, and not his race as he had claimed.

