Westlaw News
May 19, 2020 / 11:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Black worker fired after manager's Google search can't prove race bias - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court panel on Tuesday said a black customer service representative at a cloud computing company who was fired on his first day of work after a white manager Googled his name cannot show that the decision was racially motivated.

In the 2-1 ruling, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff Robel Bing’s own allegations against Brivo Systems LLC show that he was fired over a newspaper article detailing his connection to a shooting, and not his race as he had claimed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36d7bfY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below