Eastern Airlines fired employee who sought emergency family leave - lawsuit

Eastern Airlines LLC’s former director of revenue management has filed a lawsuit claiming she was fired for requesting paid leave to care for her 11-year-old son after his school closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Stephanie Jones, represented by Wusinich & Sweeney, filed a complaint in federal court in Philadelphia on Thursday claiming her firing last month violated the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), a law passed by Congress in March to provide paid sick and family leave to workers affected by the coronavirus.

