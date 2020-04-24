Westlaw News
April 24, 2020 / 6:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Dallas lawyer says real estate firm fired her for following stay-at-home order

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The general counsel of a Dallas real estate development company has filed a lawsuit claiming the firm’s president fired her because she refused to come to work and violate a local shelter-in-place order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Amy Reggio, represented by the Rogge Dunn Group, said in a complaint filed in Dallas County Court on Thursday that the firm, Tekin & Associates, is not an essential business and that she would have risked criminal penalties by commuting to a job that she was capable of doing remotely.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xUhnNC

