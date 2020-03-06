IN BRIEF: Dems urge OSHA to issue coronavirus standard for employers

A pair of Democrats in Congress have called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue temporary emergency rules to protect workers against the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Reps. Robert Scott of Virginia and Alma Adams of North Carolina in a letter sent Thursday said OSHA should create requirements for how employers must respond to the spread of the virus, which has caused at least 14 deaths in the U.S.

