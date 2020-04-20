Westlaw News
April 20, 2020 / 10:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: DOL begins enforcing coronavirus paid-leave law after grace period

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday said it had received hundreds of complaints against employers for denying emergency paid leave to workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, and would now begin enforcing the law granting the leave after it had allowed a grace period.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) said it had put off enforcement of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which took effect April 1, to give employers time to comply and to issue guidance on how it applies.

