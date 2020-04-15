IN BRIEF: Fla. restaurant company stiffed servers after shutting down amid pandemic - lawsuit

A Florida company that owns several local restaurant brands has been hit with a proposed class action claiming it has not paid servers for shifts they worked before they were laid off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Shannon Allen, represented by Buckman & Buckman, said in a complaint filed in federal court in Tampa on Tuesday that she and at least 70 other employees of Tableseide Restaurant Group LLC have not been paid for work they performed between March 17 and March 31, in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and Florida wage law.

