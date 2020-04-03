IN BRIEF: OSHA says employers should use fewer N95 masks amid shortage

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday said employers should seek out alternatives to the N95 respirator masks commonly used in the healthcare industry but that are in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OSHA in a guidance document said all employers who are required or opt to provide workers with respiratory protection should aim to minimize their use of N95s, so called because they are designed to filter out 95% of airborne particles, to free up more of the masks for healthcare workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aHQrPu