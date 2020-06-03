Most employers will reopen over the summer, expect uptick in lawsuits - Littler survey

More than three-quarters of employers plan to reopen their businesses in the next three months, but are bracing for an increase in lawsuits involving sick and family leave, workplace safety and workers’ compensation coverage, according to a survey released by Littler Mendelson on Tuesday.

The labor and employment law firm surveyed 1,010 in-house counsel, human resources professionals and executives last month, and found that their concerns centered on when to bring employees back and how to do so safely, how to accommodate increasing remote-work requests, and liability issues.

