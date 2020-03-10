OSHA urges employers to develop plans to deal with coronavirus

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued guidance on how employers can address the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 116,000 people worldwide, saying that ignoring its rapid spread could result in a “cascade of failures.”

OSHA in the 35-page document posted on the agency’s website on Monday said employers should expect absenteeism, changes in demand for products and services and interruptions in their supply and delivery chains as the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, continues to spread. There have been at least 755 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths in the U.S.

