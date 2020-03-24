Pandemic poses tricky questions for employers with sick workers

Many employers have been forced to make unprecedented choices to prevent the spread of coronavirus at their workplaces, but lawyers say that even well-intentioned companies must tread carefully when deciding whether to send workers home or require them to disclose symptoms of COVID-19, the highly contagious illness caused by the virus.

Public health authorities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in recent weeks have been encouraging employers to separate or send home workers who may have contracted the virus, and to notify their workforces if an employee tests positive.

