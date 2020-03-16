Q&A: Gov't coronavirus directives shield employers from bias, safety claims: MoFo partners

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing employers to make tough decisions that could lead to legal liability, but most companies should be in the clear if they follow the advice of government authorities, according to Morrison & Foerster partners Janie Schulman and Christine Lyon.

As companies move to prevent the virus from spreading by requiring employees to work remotely or inquiring about the reasons for medical absences, they risk violating numerous medical privacy, disability discrimination, and workplace safety laws. But most reasonable steps employers are taking do not violate those laws, Schulman and Lyon said, because they track guidance from federal and state agencies.

