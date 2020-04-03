Security guard says hospital barred him from wearing face mask

A security guard at a Chicago-area hospital has filed a lawsuit claiming he was not allowed to wear a face mask to prevent exposure to the coronavirus and is being forced to quit his job as a result of the policy.

Plaintiff Marvell Moody said he has not returned to work at Advocate South Suburban Hospital since March 10, when a supervisor chastised him for wearing a mask the previous day, in a complaint filed in Illinois state court on Thursday.

