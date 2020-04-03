Westlaw News
April 3, 2020 / 6:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Security guard says hospital barred him from wearing face mask

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A security guard at a Chicago-area hospital has filed a lawsuit claiming he was not allowed to wear a face mask to prevent exposure to the coronavirus and is being forced to quit his job as a result of the policy.

Plaintiff Marvell Moody said he has not returned to work at Advocate South Suburban Hospital since March 10, when a supervisor chastised him for wearing a mask the previous day, in a complaint filed in Illinois state court on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2X2Wvhz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below