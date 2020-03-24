Top wage-and-hour considerations for employers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to make unprecedented changes to the way their workforce operates almost overnight. Adapting to an ever-changing situation, many employers are quickly rolling measures, including asking employees to work remotely, directing employees to take on tasks outside their normal job duties, or cutting hours and furloughing employees.

Reuters recently discussed the implications of these decisions with management-side lawyers. Below are some of the top wage-and-hour issues they said employers should consider.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39h39D8