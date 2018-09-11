FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 1:51 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

7th Circuit signs off on verdict for Costco worker harassed by customer

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said sexual harassment does not have to be “overtly sexual” to create liability for employers, and upheld a $250,000 verdict for a former Costco Wholesale Corp employee in Illinois who said she was stalked by a customer.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Costco’s claims that the customer’s conduct toward Dawn Suppo, the former employee, was not lewd enough to create a hostile work environment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The customer had repeatedly asked Suppo on dates, inquired about conversations she had with male coworkers, and on several occasions watched her from a distance, according to court filings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x3xAf9

