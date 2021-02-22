Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Case to Watch: Lawsuit by woodworker's wife tests employers' COVID-19 liability

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A woodworking company is trying to fend off claims that it is responsible for an employee’s wife contracting COVID-19, and says a ruling in her favor would have far-reaching implications for “essential” industries.

Nevada-based Victory Woodworks Inc, which is represented by Hinshaw & Culbertson, says the pending lawsuit in San Francisco federal court is one of the first cases seeking to hold an employer liable for the COVID infection of a worker’s relative, and presents the novel question of whether workers’ compensation coverage precludes such claims.

