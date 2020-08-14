Judge orders COVID protections for employees of Oakland McDonald's

A California state judge has ordered a McDonald’s franchise in Oakland to take various steps to protect workers amid the coronavirus pandemic after the restaurant was temporarily barred from reopening, according to lawyers representing its employees.

Superior Court Judge Richard Seabolt in Oakland granted a preliminary injunction at a hearing on Thursday requiring the franchisee, VES McDonald’s, to make masks and other protective gear available to employees, grant leave to sick workers and regularly “deep clean” the restaurant, among other measures, lawyers from Altshuler Berzon said.

