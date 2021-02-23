Judge says workers' comp bars COVID exposure claims by woodworker's wife

A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday said California workers’ compensation law precludes claims that a woodworking company is responsible for its employee’s wife contracting COVID-19, representing a major win for businesses in one of the first cases of its kind.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in a brief order said the claims in plaintiff Corby Kuciemba’s lawsuit against Nevada-based Victory Woodworks Inc, which employed her woodworker husband, “are barred by the exclusive remedy provisions of California’s workers’ compensation statutes.” Chesney, however, gave Kuciemba until March 19 to file an amended complaint.

