Parents who opt for remote learning don't qualify for paid leave- DOL

Employers do not have to provide paid leave to parents under a coronavirus relief law when they opt to enroll their children in remote learning rather than having them attend school in person, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday.

But the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA) does grant paid leave to parents if their children’s schools only offer a remote option, or for days when children do not attend school under hybrid attendance plans, DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) said in guidance posted on the agency’s website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lv8ZrO