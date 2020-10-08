Unions move to force U.S. agencies to spur production of PPE for essential workers

The country’s largest labor unions on Thursday asked a federal court to force the Trump administration to take stock of the country’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and decide whether to ask companies to manufacture more for essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL–CIO), Service Employees International Union, American Federation of Teachers and six other unions in a complaint filed in Washington, D.C. federal court said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Homeland Security have ignored the unions’ August petition seeking an emergency rule to address a shortage in protective gear.

