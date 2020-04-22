Chicago prison guards should be paid for sanitation practices during pandemic - lawsuit

Corrections officers at a jail in Chicago that has become a hotspot for coronavirus cases have filed a proposed class action claiming they should be paid for time they spend sanitizing their uniforms and equipment and showering before and after shifts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight guards at the Cook County Jail in a complaint filed in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday said they spend up to an hour each day sanitizing their clothes and cars, and must be paid for that time under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act because it primarily benefits their employers, the county and its sheriff’s office.

