DOL offers COVID-19 coverage guidelines for group health plans

The U.S. Department of Labor has told employer-sponsored group health insurance plans that they do not have to pay for COVID-19 testing employees are required to undergo to return to work, but do have to cover screenings for people who show symptoms of the illness or were potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

DOL in guidance issued on Tuesday said the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), which Congress passed in March, only requires insurance coverage of COVID-19 testing conducted for “diagnostic purposes,” and not to screen for general workplace health and safety.

