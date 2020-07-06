Employers see 'exponential increase' in pandemic-related lawsuits- report

The number of employment-related lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus pandemic exploded in June, with claims involving discrimination and employee leave emerging as the most common, law firm Fisher Phillips said in a report on Monday.

Fisher Phillips, a labor and employment firm, said that 122 lawsuits, or 43% of all of the COVID-19-related cases it is tracking, were filed in federal and state courts in June, including 16 of the 41 proposed class actions.

