IN BRIEF: EEOC says COVID-19 antibody testing violates ADA

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has warned employers that testing workers for COVID-19 antibodies is not “consistent with business necessity” and violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The commission in guidance issued on Wednesday said antibody tests do not meet the ADA’s bar for permissible medical testing in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s(CDC) conclusion last month that the tests “should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace.”

