Cruise worker says company's negligence led to hundreds of COVID-19 cases

A Royal Caribbean Cruises subsidiary is facing a proposed class action lawsuit claiming it failed to take steps to protect crew members amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading to hundreds of them contracting the illness caused by the virus.

The complaint filed in Miami federal court on Tuesday accuses Celebrity Cruises Inc of failing to isolate workers aboard its ships and even holding a party where employees were served food from “long buffet lines” on March 21, a week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered cruise ships not to sail.

