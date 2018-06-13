FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 12:42 AM / in 16 hours

CSX settles EEOC suit over physical fitness tests for $3.2 mln

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

CSX Transportation Inc will pay $3.2 million to end an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging that physical fitness tests used by the railroad operator unlawfully blocked women from being hired or promoted, the agency said.

The EEOC in a consent decree filed in federal court in Huntington, West Virginia on Monday said CSX had also agreed to stop using two common strength tests that had a disparate impact on female job applicants and employees. A federal judge must approve the deal, in which CSX denied wrongdoing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MnlzIo

