CUNY adjuncts not entitled to continued employment during pandemic- judge

A federal judge in Manhattan has rejected a union’s bid for a preliminary injunction forcing the City University of New York to rehire 2,800 adjuncts whose contracts were not renewed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Wednesday said the adjuncts had no right to continued employment under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which requires schools to pay faculty “to the greatest extent practicable” amid disruptions and closures related to the pandemic.

