CVS settles California lawsuit over training pay for $9.75 mln

CVS Pharmacy Inc has agreed to pay $9.75 million to more than 20,000 pharmacy and retail employees in California to settle claims that the company failed to pay them for training conducted outside of their shifts, according to a court filing.

The plaintiffs in the 2016 lawsuit, represented by Alexander Krakow & Glick, filed a motion for settlement in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. CVS, which is represented by Greenberg Traurig, has denied wrongdoing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2B2rqlq