Mass migration to remote work poses threats to cybersecurity, trade secrets

Companies are directing employees to work from home in unprecedented numbers amid the coronavirus outbreak, presenting a host of cybersecurity issues and making it more difficult to protect trade secrets, lawyers said.

As workers increasingly move out of the office, they are bringing client lists, development plans, and financial data along with them, greatly increasing the risk that information could fall into the wrong hands. At the same time, the at least partial closure of many courts around the country means that if trade secrets are stolen or leaked out, companies may not be able to turn to courts to prevent them from immediately being access or used, said Steven Ragland, a partner at Keker Van Nest & Peters in San Francisco.

