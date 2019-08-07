IN BRIEF: Texas AG joins lawsuit challenging Dallas paid sick leave law

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday joined a lawsuit by two Dallas-area businesses claiming the city lacked the power to adopt its new paid sick leave law.

The AG’s office filed an amended complaint in federal court in Sherman, Texas, claiming Dallas’ ordinance is preempted by state minimum wage law and, because it exempts unionized businesses, discriminates against non-union workplaces. A small law firm, Hagan Law Group, and staffing firm ESI Employee Solutions LP filed the initial complaint last week.

