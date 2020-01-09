Westlaw News
January 9, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fmr. Danaher in-house counsel says warning of '#MeToo issue' led to firing

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former in-house lawyer for a subsidiary of conglomerate Danaher Corp has filed a lawsuit claiming she was marginalized and ultimately fired for raising concerns that inappropriate conduct by executives had left the company “one complaint away from a #MeToo issue.”

Plaintiff Sheryl Weingrow in a complaint filed in federal court in Chicago on Wednesday said Danaher failed to investigate her reports that Integrated DNA Technologies Inc’s (IDT) president and a vice president had sexually harassed and had inappropriate relationships with coworkers, and she was targeted during a round of layoffs a few months later.

