9th Circuit says jurisdiction not an issue for dancers' wage claims

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said workers suing for wage-and-hour violations do not have to prove they were a company’s employees instead of independent contractors for courts to have jurisdiction over their claims, and revived a lawsuit by exotic dancers in Arizona.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Phoenix should have decided whether to conditionally certify a class of dancers who claimed Stetson Desert Project LLC, represented by Buchalter, owed them minimum wage and overtime pay before he considered whether they were the company’s employees under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KDf6Kt