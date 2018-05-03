FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 3, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Darden restaurant chain settles EEOC age bias case for $2.85 mln

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Seasons 52, a fine-dining chain owned by Darden Restaurants Inc, will pay $2.85 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s lawsuit accusing the company of refusing to hire “old white guys” and other applicants over 40 in order to maintain a youthful image.

U.S. District Judge Joan Lenard in Miami on Thursday approved a consent decree between the commission and GMRI Inc, a Darden unit that operates more than 40 Seasons 52 restaurants across the country. The deal is the EEOC’s first seven-figure settlement in 2018.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FETec1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.