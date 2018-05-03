Darden restaurant chain settles EEOC age bias case for $2.85 mln

Seasons 52, a fine-dining chain owned by Darden Restaurants Inc, will pay $2.85 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s lawsuit accusing the company of refusing to hire “old white guys” and other applicants over 40 in order to maintain a youthful image.

U.S. District Judge Joan Lenard in Miami on Thursday approved a consent decree between the commission and GMRI Inc, a Darden unit that operates more than 40 Seasons 52 restaurants across the country. The deal is the EEOC’s first seven-figure settlement in 2018.

