February 5, 2020 / 1:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Case to Watch: Uber drivers say they have standing to sue over data breach

Daniel Wiessner

Two Uber Technologies Inc drivers are set to urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their lawsuit claiming the ride-hailing giant is liable for a 2014 data breach that exposed their personal information, after a federal judge ruled that they lacked standing to sue.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel in San Francisco will hear oral arguments in the case on Feb. 13. The plaintiffs and their lawyers at Ahdoot & Wolfson say the substantial risk of identity theft that tens of thousands of Uber drivers in California face as a result of the breach is enough to establish standing under a state law requiring companies to safeguard workers’ private data.

