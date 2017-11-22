2nd Circuit tosses discrimination claims against Davis Polk

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Davis Polk & Wardwell did not discriminate against a Hispanic web editor who claimed she received smaller raises than white coworkers and was denied a managerial position because of her race.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Eunice Martinez, who edits marketing materials and website content for New York-based Davis Polk, has a unique job and does not do “equal work” to colleagues who received larger raises. The firm is represented by Barry Asen of Epstein Becker & Green.

