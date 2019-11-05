Fmr. Davis Polk M&A lawyer says he was isolated, fired for race-bias complaints

A black former Davis Polk & Wardwell associate has filed a lawsuit accusing the white-shoe firm of depriving him of work and ultimately firing him because he was outspoken about the treatment of black lawyers.

Kaloma Cardwell, who worked in the firm’s mergers and acquisitions group, filed a complaint in federal court in Manhattan on Monday claiming that despite its stated commitment to diversity, Davis Polk rarely elevates black lawyers and resists changes that would benefit nonwhite attorneys.

