D.C. Circuit tosses NLRB staff union's appeal over closure of employee health clinic

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday said it lacked jurisdiction over claims by a union representing National Labor Relations Board staffers that the agency unlawfully shuttered an employee health clinic amid Trump-era budget cuts.

A three-judge panel said it could not consider the NLRB Professional Association’s challenge to a Federal Labor Relations Authority ruling that said the union’s complaint in the case was untimely, because it did not involve the merits of any unfair labor practice claim.

