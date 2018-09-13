9th Circuit deepens split on FLSA opt-ins appeal rights

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that workers who opt into collective actions brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act may appeal decisions decertifying collectives, deepening a circuit split.

A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel said that Los Angeles police officers who opted into lawsuits claiming they were discouraged from reporting overtime had standing to appeal the order of a federal judge in Santa Ana, California decertifying the collective.

