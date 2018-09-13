FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

9th Circuit deepens split on FLSA opt-ins appeal rights

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that workers who opt into collective actions brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act may appeal decisions decertifying collectives, deepening a circuit split.

A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel said that Los Angeles police officers who opted into lawsuits claiming they were discouraged from reporting overtime had standing to appeal the order of a federal judge in Santa Ana, California decertifying the collective.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OgvAaD

