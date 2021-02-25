IN BRIEF: Biden nixes Trump memo that limited union bargaining by Defense Dept.

President Joe Biden has rescinded a Trump-era memo that exempted several offices within the U.S. Department of Defense from having to bargain with unions, which the Trump administration had said was necessary to protect national security.

Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday nixing the January 2020 memo, in which former President Donald Trump delegated his power to suspend collective bargaining rights for certain federal workers to the secretary of defense.

