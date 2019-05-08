Deloitte partners with Epstein Becker in push to expand legal services

Professional services giant Deloitte on Tuesday said it has partnered with employment law boutique Epstein Becker & Green to offer a suite of legal and workforce management services to employers across the globe.

The firms said teams of lawyers from Epstein Becker, which operates solely in the U.S., and Deloitte consultants from 11 offices in Europe and Asia will advise companies on a range of matters including global reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, and employment policies, among others.

