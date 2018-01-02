Delta accused of bias against Jewish, Israeli flight attendants

(Reuters) -

Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday was hit with a lawsuit by current and former New York-based flight attendants who say managers discriminated against them because they are Jewish or Israeli.

The four plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn say they were harassed, denied promotions, or unfairly disciplined because of their religion or nationality. Delta managers, they said, “operate under an express assumption that ethnic Jews and Israelis ... cannot be trusted, are aggressive and inappropriate, and engage in what are deemed to be ‘strange’ behaviors by conducting prayers on the flight and requiring special dietary accommodations.”

