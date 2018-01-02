FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 2, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Delta accused of bias against Jewish, Israeli flight attendants

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday was hit with a lawsuit by current and former New York-based flight attendants who say managers discriminated against them because they are Jewish or Israeli.

The four plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn say they were harassed, denied promotions, or unfairly disciplined because of their religion or nationality. Delta managers, they said, “operate under an express assumption that ethnic Jews and Israelis ... cannot be trusted, are aggressive and inappropriate, and engage in what are deemed to be ‘strange’ behaviors by conducting prayers on the flight and requiring special dietary accommodations.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CxAhuc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.