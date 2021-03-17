GEO Group can't avoid virtual trial in class action over dollar-a-day detainee pay

A federal judge in Washington state has rejected GEO Group Inc’s claim that a class-action lawsuit over its practice of paying immigrant detainees who participate in a work program $1 a day is too unwieldy for a virtual jury trial, and ordered one to begin June 1.

U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan in Tacoma ordered a three-week trial to be conducted via Zoom in the 2017 lawsuit after a status conference on Tuesday. GEO Group in court filings said it would be the first time a federal court has held a virtual trial in a class-action case.

