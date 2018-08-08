FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 12:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge certifies class of GEO Group detainees paid $1 a day

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington State has certified a class of hundreds of detainees at an immigration center operated by GEO Group Inc who accuse the company of unlawfully paying them $1 per day to clean, prepare food and maintain the facility.

U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan in Tacoma rejected GEO’s claim that the named plaintiffs could not adequately represent the proposed class of detainees at Northwestern Detention Center because they are not authorized to work in the U.S.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OkQp4B

