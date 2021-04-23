Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Black Detroit cop wins partial revival of race-bias claims

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

* The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said plaintiff Johnny Strickland had adequately alleged that a white police officer was not investigated or disciplined for the same infraction that led to Strickland’s 2017 suspension.

A U.S. appeals court has revived a Black Detroit police sergeant’s claim that he was suspended for complaining about race bias in the city’s police department, but said he cannot pursue a separate hostile work environment claim.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said plaintiff Johnny Strickland, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, had adequately alleged that a white police officer was not investigated or disciplined for the same infraction that led to Strickland’s 2017 suspension.

