Black Detroit cop wins partial revival of race-bias claims

* The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said plaintiff Johnny Strickland had adequately alleged that a white police officer was not investigated or disciplined for the same infraction that led to Strickland’s 2017 suspension.

A U.S. appeals court has revived a Black Detroit police sergeant’s claim that he was suspended for complaining about race bias in the city’s police department, but said he cannot pursue a separate hostile work environment claim.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said plaintiff Johnny Strickland, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, had adequately alleged that a white police officer was not investigated or disciplined for the same infraction that led to Strickland’s 2017 suspension.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gzh3b7